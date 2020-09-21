EastEnders spoilers: Can Linda Carter resist temptation?

Alcoholic Linda Carter is devastated when her demons return, Tina Carter makes a move on Frankie Lewis and Mitch Baker contemplates his past

Linda Carter is caught drinking alcohol by Max Branning in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is looking forward to Frankie Lewis’ Drag Bingo night at the Prince Albert and she teams up with Sharon Watts and Max Branning. Husband Mick Carter is working the bar and he’s anxious about recovering alcoholic Linda being around so much booze.

Mick pointedly makes Linda a mocktail and she’s more than aware that he’s watching her every move. Fed up that he won’t trust her, it tips her the other way and in fact she takes a sip of an alcoholic drink when he’s not looking.

Max Branning sees what’s she’s up to and calls her out on it. Horrified by her slip up, Linda opens up to Max about what a struggle it’s been. Will Max be able to give her some support?

Tina Carter is pleased with Frankie Lewis’ efforts with the Drag Bingo night at The Prince Albert and she offers her a full time job. When they run low on supplies behind the bar, they leave Tina’s brother Mick in charge as they go to the Queen Victoria to get some more booze. There’s a moment between the pair and Tina goes in for a kiss. But will Frankie respond?

Mitch Baker is taken aback when son-in-law Gray Atkins lays into him, saying he made his life hell when wife Chantelle Atkins was alive, Gray claims that Mitch tried to turn Chantelle against him and hits out saying he’s a terrible father. A grieving Mitch sees the truth in Gray’s words and he breaks down in tears…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.