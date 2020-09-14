EastEnders spoilers: Can Mitch Baker believe that Gray is to blame?

Mitch Baker is horrified by news from Kheerat Panesar, Stacey Slater offers an olive branch to her mum and Sharon Mitchell learns something surprising.

Mitch Baker is stunned by Kheerat Panesar’s claim in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mitch Baker arranges to meet up with Kheerat Panesar again as he wants to find out more about his dealings with his daughter Chantelle Atkins. Kheerat reveals that he spoke to Chantelle all through lockdown and she confessed that she was struggling being with her husband Gray Atkins.

Coming to the conclusion that Gray found out about Chantelle’s plans to leave him, Kheerat suggests that they must have had a huge row that left Chantelle fatally hurt. With Kheerat’s theory putting Mitch into a spin, he doesn’t know what to think.

Angry and frustrated, he heads off and tells Chantelle’s mum Karen Taylor about Kheerat’s theory. Can Karen believe that her son-in-law could ever do anything to hurt Chantelle?

Stacey Slater is feeling awkward now she’s back in the Square as she’s concerned that mum Jean Slater will never be able to forgive her for leaving.

Stacey’s cousin Kat Slater reminds her that Jean had to go through a lot while Stacey was away from beating breast cancer to losing the love of her life, Daniel Cook. Can Stacey make things up to her mum?

Ian Beale is doing his best to avoid Max Branning, who is after his money! Claiming the bank is holding things up, Ian tries to get Max to back off. Linda Carter lets slip to Max that Ian is desperate for cash.

She’s intrigued when he reveals he signed over his half of the restaurant to him to stop ex-wife Rainie Branning getting her hands on it in the divorce. Wasting no time, Linda finds her friend Sharon Mitchell and tells her what she knows about Ian Beale and his ‘generous’ offer that bought the pub for her.

Also, Amy Branning has her eye on Isaac Baptiste and it could land him in trouble…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.30 pm.