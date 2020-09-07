EastEnders spoilers: Can Mitch Baker save the day for Chantelle?

Chantelle Baker is hoping for a lifeline from Mitch Baker, Ian Beale realises his time is running out and Ben Mitchell shares a dangerous plan

Mitch Baker is Chantelle Atkins last hope for escape in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chantelle Atkins has been forced to go on the family holiday without her kids, scuppering her plans to flee. With her abusive hubby Gray Atkins keeping the kids at home, she’s giving up hope of ever being able to get her and the kids out of the situation.

Chantelle’s dad Mitch Baker finds her brooding in a local cafe. He realises that something is amiss and he’s worried for his daughter. Chantelle clams up, despite Mitch’s gentle attempt to get her to open up to him. All she’ll say is that she misses Mia and Mack.

Hating to see his daughter sad, Mitch heads back to Albert Square to get the kids for her. Chantelle dares to hope that her secret plan may be back on. But when Mitch arrives with the children, he has someone else with him…

Ian Beale is desperate to become the Chair of the Planning Committee, knowing it’s the only way he can try to salvage something from his dire financial situation. When he explains this to mum Kathy Beale, she is worried that he’s got himself in too deep.

Later, Kathy hears Max Branning joking about how to get his money back from Ian and she snaps and insists Ian is under a lot of pressure right now. Ian is having a meeting with Councillor Douglas in an attempt to get his backing.

A furious Max interrupts and accuses Ian of stealing his cash. Although Ian is quick to make excuses, Max makes it clear he wants his money back!

Ben Mitchell has been wracking his brains over how to get out of the situation with Danny Hardcastle. After coming up with a plan, he opens up to brother Jay Mitchell. What will Jay say when Ben tells him his plan to set up Danny?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm