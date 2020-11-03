EastEnders spoilers: Can Phil Mitchell be won over by Kat Slater?

EastEnders spoilers - Phil Mitchell is forced to listen to Kat Slater's plan. Meanwhile, Denise Fox decides to do some digging into Raymond’s past.

Phil Mitchell is pestered by a desperate Kat Slater in Tuesday’s special hour-long episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell had better look out, as Kat Slater is on a mission! Determined to get Phil to team up with on a dodgy job, as she thinks it’s the only way she can raise some much needed cash.

Heading to Phil’s to do her cleaning job, she talks to Phil but is left unimpressed with his attitude. When Kat overhears Phil talking on the phone about his divorce from ex Sharon Mitchell, she has a light bulb moment. Leaving the cleaning job half done, Kat heads to the Queen Vic, winding up Phil when he finds her there.

A determined Kat tells Phil where she wants him to be later. When she gets home, however, she discovers that Phil has broken in and is waiting for her. Kat has an item of Phil’s held hostage and she agrees to return it if he at least hears the details of the job before he writes it off.

Denise Fox confides in Jack Branning that she’s struggling to bond with her son Raymond. Worried about her, Jack offers to help pay for a specialist. Denise is given food for thought when Jack suggests that she finds someone from Raymond’s past to help him settle in. Remembering his late adoptive dad was a pastor at a Pentecostal church, she resolves to visit the church and ask around.

Also, Katy Lewis convinces Mick Carter to meet her daughter Frankie with her. Meanwhile, Honey Mitchell is keen to look after Jay Mitchell, even dropping off lunch for him…

EastEnders continues on BBC1.