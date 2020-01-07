EastEnders spoilers: Is Chantelle Atkins pregnant?

Chantelle Atkins is fearful of Gray Atkins' bullying, Louise Mitchell clashes with Ben Mitchell and Karen Taylor puts Billy Mitchell in a tricky position.

Chantelle Atkins is fearful as she takes a pregnancy test in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Chantelle Atkins and Gray Atkins get back from Gray’s enforced honeymoon, Chantelle is pressured into taking a pregnancy test by her abusive husband.

Afraid of how Gray will react, Chantelle tries to put him off by insisting that it’s too early to tell. Determined to get her pregnant, Gray takes Chantelle upstairs to try for a baby. Later, Chantelle heads out to the salon and is grateful when she receives a warm welcome.

She’s surprised when she bumps into old friend Jags Panesar again, who reveals that he and his family have moved to the Square.

Helping Jags home with his shopping, Chantelle doesn’t spot a jealous Gray looking on. She’s alarmed when Gray later questions her about Jags. After more pressure from Gray, Chantelle takes a pregnancy test.

When it comes back negative and Chantelle isn’t obviously disappointed, a furious Gray grabs her wrist awkwardly and pulls her close. Chantelle is in extreme pain…

Louise Mitchell is frustrated with brother Ben Mitchell as he continues to be vile about their stepmum Sharon Mitchell. At the end of her tether with the arguing, Louise takes stepbrother Denny Rickman to the café for some peace.

But it’s not long before Louise has to cope with another situation when her baby Peggy’s nan Karen Taylor confronts her, wanting to see her granddaughter. Exhausted, Louise opens up to her mum Lisa Fowler about trying to cope with recent events in the Square, alongside being a new mum.

Karen Taylor is at odds with boyfriend Billy Mitchell and she tries to test his loyalties following the recent events that rocked the Taylor and Mitchell families. When Jay Mitchell finds out what Karen’s asked Billy to do, he is unimpressed. Reminding Billy his first duty is to the Mitchells, Jay gives Billy food for thought. Karen is disappointed by Billy’s later actions. Will this cause an un-fixable division in their already shaky relationship?

Also, Whitney Dean is horrified when she discovers a very unwelcome face is taking a stall on the market. Meanwhile, Jean Slater isn’t impressed when Mo Harris suggests they hold a séance to talk to Jean’s friend Daniel Cook!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm