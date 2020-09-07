EastEnders spoilers: Chantelle Atkins is murdered!

Chantelle Atkins faces her abuser Gray Atkins but the ultimate tragedy awaits her after she tells her violent husband the truth...

Chantelle Atkins meets a tragic end at the hands of her abuser in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chantelle Atkins is dreading facing up to her hubby Gray Atkins after he takes her and the kids back from the family holiday.

Her plan to run away with the children and escape his escalating abuse has entirely collapsed around her.

Knowing that she can’t take any more from her violent and controlling husband, Chantelle makes a big decision. She plucks up the courage to tell him that she’s leaving him.

After living under his mental and physical abuse for years, Chantelle knows that it can’t continue any longer.

But she knows that telling the truth about leaving will put her in terrible danger.

Despite her incredible bravery in standing up to Gray, things are about to get even more horrific, resulting in tragic consequences for Chantelle…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.