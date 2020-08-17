Stacey has a triple treat as she meets Chantelle Atkins, Gray Atkins and Karen Taylor, aka actors Jessica Plummer, Toby-Alexander Smith and Lorraine Stanley

There’s a double helping of ‘Secrets…’ this week with EastEnders’ Chantelle Atkins, Gray Atkins and Karen Taylor, aka actors Jessica Plummer, Toby-Alexander Smith and Lorraine Stanley in ‘Secrets From The Square’ on Tuesday (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the second instalment, presenter Stacey Dooley asks Jessica and Toby-Alexander to take a look back at Chantelle Atkins and Gray Atkins’ big storylines. The on-screen couple also reveal some backstage stories and a few of the soaps’ best kept secrets…

It’s round two for Lorraine Stanley, Albert Square’s irrepressible laundrette manager Karen Taylor, who also plotted up in an earlier ‘Secrets…’. This time around she does her best Nick Cotton impression, as well as making Stacey laugh when she reveals which pop star stole one of Karen’s most iconic looks!

Jessica reminisces about her audition, and she and Lorraine talk about some of sisters Chantelle Atkins and Bernie Taylor’s big moments. Meanwhile, Toby-Alexander gives Stacey a tour of the super-swish Atkins family home at Number 1 Albert Square.

We also get to hear from Jessica and Toby-Alexander about their recent hard-hitting domestic abuse storyline. The couple talk about the responsibility they feel to represent the story truthfully, as well as hinting at what’s coming up for the Atkins’ family when the soap returns in the Autumn.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm.