EastEnders spoilers: Chantelle Atkins plots her escape!

Chantelle Atkins asks Kheerat Panesar for help, Sharon Mitchell is horrified by Dotty Cotton's claim and Ben Mitchell waits for Callum Highway

Chantelle Atkins makes a confession to Kheerat Panesar in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kheerat Panesar stumps up as much cash as he can free up to help out Chantelle Atkins. When he asks her why she needs such a big loan and why she’s not asked her hubby Gray Atkins, she’s forced to confess that she needs it to get a divorce.

Kheerat is taken aback but he vows to help her and the couple share a moment. With Kheerat so invested in Chantelle will he put himself at financial risk to help her? Back at the Atkins’ house, Gray sees a pop up advert for a divorce lawyer on the computer…

Sharon Mitchell stares in stunned disbelief following Dotty Cotton’s claim that Ian Beale caused her son’s tragic death. But with a lot at stake will Ian try to defend his corner? And who will Sharon believe?

Meanwhile, Ian’s son Peter Beale is curious when his gran Kathy Beale let’s slip that there are money problems in the family. He’s left even more concerned when his brother Bobby Beale reveals that things are tough going at Walford East restaurant and Max Branning isn’t pulling his weight.

Kathy confronts Max about his attitude and he confesses that he sold his half of the restaurant to Ian so that estranged wife Rainie Branning wouldn’t get the money in their divorce. A worried Kathy warns Ian that when Max finds out that he used Max’s money to buy Sharon the Queen Vic he’ll be furious…

Ben Mitchell is disappointed that boyfriend Callum Highway hasn’t turned up to see his cochlear implant switched on.

Although Callum had promised to be there, he’s stuck at the police station, trying to stop his boss seeing a clear picture of Ben on the CCTV from the warehouse job.

Ben is pleased when Callum arrives with minutes to spare…

Also, Ruby Allen confesses to Martin Fowler that she’s not sure her finances will allow her to reopen the club.

Meanwhile, Jags Panesar is hurt that secret girlfriend Habiba Ahmed doesn’t want to go public with their relationship.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm