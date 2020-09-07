EastEnders spoilers: Chantelle Atkins prepares to escape!

Chantelle Atkins packs her bags, Frankie Lewis gets close to the Carter family and Max Branning wants his cash back from Ian Beale!

Chantelle Atkins is just a step away from leaving her abusive situation in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After seizing the chance to go on the family holiday with her mum and dad, Chantelle Atkins hurriedly packs bags for her and the kids. When they call round to collect her, Chantelle’s unsuspecting husband Gray Atkins opens the door.

Confused to see them in their holiday gear, Gray demands to know what’s going on. Knowing it’s her only chance to take the kids and flee Walford, Chantelle insists it’s a last minute trip and asks Gray if she can go.

Chantelle then visits boss Kheerat Panesar and tells him she’s leaving the Square for good. Meanwhile, Gray is starting to get more and more suspicious. After getting back from seeing Kheerat, Chantelle tries to hide her horror when Gray tells her that he’s keeping the kids home with him…

Tina Carter isn’t sure if new employee at The Albert Frankie Lewis is flirting with her, after Frankie suggests they go for a drink after work.

Things don’t go quite to plan when Tina puts her foot in it after talking about Frankie’s deafness. In a bid to connect with Frankie, Tina looks through photos with her. Frankie explains that a picture of a young boy is her brother, who died ten years ago.

Later, Tina takes Frankie to the Vic and she soon takes a shine to little Ollie Carter. But does Frankie have an ulterior motive in getting to know the family?

Max Branning is relieved when his divorce from ex Rainie Branning finally comes through. He thanks Ian Beale for helping him hide his assets in the businesses, telling him that he’ll give him £2000 as a thank you but he needs the rest of his money back now…

Also, Ben Mitchell goes to dad Phil Mitchell for advice about the situation with gangster Danny Hardcastle.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm