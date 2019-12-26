EastEnders spoilers: Chantelle Atkins makes a terrifying discovery

Chantelle Atkins faces her husband's wrath with some shock news, the Mitchell family's lives are shattered, and Denise Fox drops a bombshell

Chantelle Atkins and Gray Atkins’ vow renewal is on the line in the Boxing Day episode of EastEnders (9 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Excitement is in the air in the Atkins household as Chantelle Atkins and Gray Atkins look forward to renewing their vows. But Chantelle is horrified when the venue cancels. Making a desperate attempt to find a new venue, Chantelle is worried when everything is already booked up. Chantelle plucks up the courage to tell Gray but the news goes down badly and stokes up his rage.

Chantelle’s mum Karen Taylor arrives at the house and a panicky Chantelle ushers her out before she can see Gray’s temper. Disheartened and scared by the reappearance of Gray’s dark side, she has second thoughts about the vow renewal. After secretly scuppering the renewal. Chantelle feels relieved and her dad Mitch Baker notices and questions her. Will Chantelle confess the truth?

Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor’s worlds have been shattered after facing Phil Mitchell’s fury over their affair. More than one family has been ripped apart following the Christmas Day events but how far has Phil gone?

Patrick Trueman is concerned following wife Sheree Trueman’s disappearance after the dramas of Christmas Day and Denise Fox’s discovery. Not knowing what went on between her and Denise, he expresses his concerns. Denise drops a bombshell on Patrick, explaining what happened. A furious Patrick orders her to get out of the house. Has a rift opened up between them?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8pm.