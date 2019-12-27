EastEnders spoilers: Chantelle Atkins is trapped by Gray!

Chantelle Atkins can't escape husband Gray Atkins control and Lola Pearce offers Patrick Trueman some surprising advice after he's betrayed by Denise Fox.

Gray Atkins is determined get control over Chantelle Atkins in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Following the cancellation of their vow renewal, Gray Atkins apologises to wife Chantelle Atkins for completely losing his cool. When Chantelle’s mum Karen Taylor innocently mentions that Chantelle has been stressed about the ceremony, Gray’s mood darkens.

He arranges to spend lunch with Chantelle and tries to question her about how she feels. When it’s clear she’s lost any enthusiasm for going through with the renewal, a furious Gray hatches a plan.

Gray leads Chantelle into the house only to find that the Taylor family have set up a make-shift renewal. Despite her fears, Chantelle goes along with renewing her vows to Gray and she thanks Karen for her involvement. But when Karen admits that Gray planned is all she is taken aback. After the renewal, Chantelle feels even more fearful than ever when her husband surprises her with a ‘honeymoon’.

Patrick Trueman is so incensed with Denise Fox interfering over his wife Sheree Trueman that when he sees Denise and her boyfriend Jack Branning in the café he blanks them.

Lola Pearce realises that the family have fallen out. After finding out what happened she gives Patrick some advice. Will it encourage him to reconcile with Denise?

