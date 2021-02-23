EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea Fox is desperate to stop Jack!

Chelsea Fox vows to stop Jack Branning going to the police, Whitney Dean and Kush Kazemi are out in the open and Mick Carter makes a decision.

Chelsea Fox will do whatever it takes to protect herself in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox confesses to daughter Chelsea Fox that she’s told Jack Branning about Caleb’s demands she do a drug run for him. Terrified that their lives are now in danger, she races off to find Jack before he can report it to the police.

When she finds Jack just about to set off for the station, she begs him to go to Ruby’s club with her so she can explain what’s going on. A reluctant Jack agrees.

In the club, Chelsea goes through what’s been happening, explaining how she was trying to get Lucas to do the drug run for her.

When it seems that Jack is still intent on reporting it, Chelsea brings up their past relationship. Getting flirty, she suggests that they take things back to his… Will Jack take the bait?

Elsewhere, Gray Atkins needs to get Whitney Dean back onside after losing it with her for taking the kids round to Denise Fox’s house for a playdate with little Raymond.

He apologises for being so harsh and invites her out for a drink to make up for things.

Later, Whitney meets up with secret new love Kush Kazemi and the agree it’s time they went public with their relationship.

Knowing that Kush’s ex Kat Slater needs to be told first, Whitney nervously pays her a visit. What will Kat say about Whitney’s bombshell?

With the confession to Kat out of the way, Whitney and Kush head to the Queen Vic pub for a drink. When Gray Atkins arrives, Whitney tells him that she and Kush are an item. How will he react?

Meanwhile, Kat makes a love confession of her own as she admits to Kim Fox that she’s been sleeping with Phil Mitchell. Kim thinks it’s hilarious and is keen to set her up with someone else when Kat insists it’s only a casual arrangement.

It seems that Kat’s not the only one being encouraged to look further afield, as Ben Mitchell is still horrified that his dad is seeing Kat. He tells Phil he should sign up with a dating app as he’s bound to find someone more suitable!

Mick Carter has food for thought after a chat with friend Mitch Baker, when Mitch offers a few wise words about what it means to be a dad.

Inspired, he returns home to wife Linda Carter with a new resolve. He reveals that he’d like to visit the kids and tell them about his past history of abuse in the children’s home.

Also, Dotty Cotton and Keegan Butcher-Baker have a row about Dotty encouraging Keegan’s wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker to be a hostess at the club.

Can Dotty talk round a disapproving Keegan?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.