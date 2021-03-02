EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea Fox shocks mum Denise Fox!

Chelsea Fox falls out with Denise Fox over her latest antics, Peter Beale’s date with Ash Panesar is interrupted and Billy Mitchell gets a surprising offer

Chelsea Fox has some explaining to do to mum Denise Fox in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox looks set to be in BIG trouble with mum Denise Fox after Jack Branning reveals that she tried to seduce him then hit him with a blackmail attempt!

A stunned Denise confronts Chelsea and is shocked when Chelsea shrugs it off. Insisting that it’s her parents’ fault, Chelsea refuses to take any responsibility.

When Denise bumps into Chelsea’s dad Lucas Johnson she reveals what Chelsea has been up to. After confronting Chelsea, Lucas is concerned when Chelsea bursts into tears and says that if Jack had blown the drug smuggling plan she’d be dead.

Easily reeled in by Chelsea’s distress, Lucas promises her that she’ll have a better life, not realising that she’s played him yet again.

Peter Beale and Ash Panesar are still circling round each other but Kim Fox realises that there’s a spark between them.

Launching herself into another matchmaking venture, Kim shares some ideas for a daytime date. Although Ash is reticent, Peter convinces her to give things a go.

On the date, Peter’s flirting seems to be winning Ash over but they’re soon interrupted by Ash’s mum – and Peter’s secret conquest – Suki Panesar! She makes her disapproval very clear and Peter beats a hasty exit.

When Ash tells Kim that her date was cut short, Kim is left thoughtful. Meanwhile, Peter visits Suki and asks her if she’s going to cause trouble for him. What will she say?

Jay Mitchell confesses to girlfriend Honey Mitchell that he’s still clashing with Honey’s ex Billy Mitchell.

Later, Billy is chuffed when a talent scout approaches him and says she’s interested in auditioning his daughter Janet Mitchell to front a commercial.

Honey’s not convinced it’s a good idea but she says she’ll agree to the audition if Janet is really keen on it.

Also, Ruby Fowler wants to move on from the accident but hubby Martin Fowler is concerned about her state of mind.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.