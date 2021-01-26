EastEnders spoilers: CONFESSION? Will Sharon Watts crack and reveal the truth?

EastEnders spoilers - Sharon Watts is feeling cornered following Max Branning's public accusation about Ian's attack

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is feeling the heat in tonight’s episode of EastEnders on at 7.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Max Branning (Jake Wood) publicly accused Sharon of being behind her own husband, Ian Beale’s (Adam Woodyatt) vicious attack.

Tonight, and with Max’s words hanging in the air, The Vic is silent as everyone is shocked by the bombshell accusation… however things soon turn very nasty as all hell breaks loose.

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) persuades his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) that she needs to get the truth from Max about exactly what he knows and soon Linda’s suspicions about her best friend Sharon, are piqued.

Will Linda be able to coax a confession out of Sharon or will her mate clam up?

Elsewhere, following Billy Mitchell’s (Perry Fenwick) outburst in which he told his kids their mum, Honey (Emma Barton) was now seeing Jay (Jamie Borthwick), Honey suggests to the children that they all have a proper talk in the evening about her and Jay.

However Honey’s plans to handle the relationship situation sensitively are setback when a sulking Billy turns up late for the family meeting. His unreasonable behaviour quickly triggers Honey who orders him to get his things together and leave!

Meanwhile, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) pushes to find out exactly what’s going on with her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) and the trip she’s announced she’s taking. The penny drops that the mystery person Chelsea is going with is Chelsea’s dad, Lucas (Don Gilet)!

Denise storms over to see Lucas and accuses him of manipulating Chelsea into the whole thing, but Lucas is quick to correct her and point out that the entire trip was all Chelsea’s doing. How will Denise react to the news, and will she try to put a stop to Chelsea going away with her killer father?

EastEnders continues on Thursday on BBC1 at 7.35pm