EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox clashes with Patrick Trueman

EastEnders spoilers - Denise Fox falls out with Patrick Trueman over his recent actions, Ruby Fowler makes an unexpected confession and Karen Taylor clashes with Gray Atkins

Denise Fox has a row with Patrick Trueman that leads to danger in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox has been living in fear ever since her murderous ex Lucas Johnson turned up in Walford with their daughter Chelsea Fox. Her state of mind has left her family very concerned, with both Kim Fox and Patrick Trueman vowing to do something to help her.

Patrick came up with a plan that he thought would keep Lucas well away from Denise, but his good intentions have caught up with him. When Denise finds out what Patrick has done she is furious with him!

Genuinely thinking he was helping, Patrick is left heartbroken after Denise shares a few harsh words and he regrets what he’s done. But things are about to get a whole lot worse for Patrick when there’s a surprise knock at the door and Patrick is left in grave danger…

Ruby Fowler is in turmoil over her marriage, fearing that her attempt to keep her husband Martin Fowler well away from his ex Stacey Slater has only made things worse. It’s clear she needs to do something really big to convince him how much she loves him.

After another tricky conversation with Martin, Ruby has an unexpected outburst. But will her revelation keep him close or push him farther away? She’ll have to pull something out of the bag as it’s clear Martin is still impressed with his ex, particularly her strength after recent events.

Karen Taylor has enjoyed having her grandkids with her after they tragically lost their mum Chantelle Atkins. But her involvement in Mack and Mia’s lives is increasingly a sore point with their dad Gray Atkins. Desperate to have them all to himself, the manipulative Gray tells Karen he wants his kids back for good.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8 pm.