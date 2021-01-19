EastEnders spoilers - Despite having huge reservations, Denise Fox is persuaded to meet with her killer ex, Lucas Johnson. Is he a changed man?

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) finally comes face to face with her killer ex-husband Lucas (Don Gilet) in tonight’s episode of EastEnders on at 7.35pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but will she regret it?

Denise’s daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) convinces Lucas to meet with Denise, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) to make amends for all his crimes.

Lucas explains how remorseful he feels and tries to convince his ex, Denise, that he no longer poses any threat to anyone.

Later on, Denise is still not convinced but Patrick advises her that maybe she is better off keeping her enemies close and not risk losing her daughter Chelsea who has threatened to break off contact if Denise doesn’t give Lucas another chance.

Meanwhile Jack comes up with a solution and offers homeless Lucas one of his flats to live in so he can keep a close eye on him. Denise reluctantly agrees to the idea rather than risk losing Chelsea.

Elsewhere love is in the air when Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) puts his engagement plans into action with a little help from Lexi and Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold). Will Ben wow boyfriend Callum Highway (Tony Clay) with his romantic proposal and could there be a newly engaged couple in Walford?

Meanwhile manipulative Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander Smith) suggests to Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) that they have a movie night together with the kids but he’s secretly irritated when Whitney tells him she can’t because she has a date.

Gray swings into action and plants a seed of doubt in Whitney’s mind and is pleased when she later tells him she’s changed her mind about the date and will stay in with him instead for a movie. It seems like Gray has got his way again!

Plus Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Jay (Jamie Borthwick) decide it’s time to tell honey’s ex, Billy (Perry Fenwick) the truth about their relationship.

Honey asks Billy if she can have a word in private but Billy gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks she wants to get back together with him and that romance is on the cards! Uh oh.

Meanwhile there’s more emotional drama involving Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and his daughter Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis).

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8.40pm