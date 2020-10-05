EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox confronts Phil Mitchell!

Denise Fox tries to sort out a tricky situation, Whitney Dean faces her future and Stacey Slater has a face off with Ruby Allen!

Denise Fox wants a word with Phil Mitchell about their son in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox meets up with her son Raymond Dawkins’ adoptive grandma Ellie Nixon to warn her about Phil Mitchell. She reveals that Phil is Raymond’s biological father and he is bad news.

After learning the truth, Ellie is concerned about Phil’s recent visits to Raymond in hospital. Heading off to find Phil, Denise tells him that she knows what he’s been up to. How will he react?

Whitney Dean tries to hold it together on the day her verdict is due to be read. Will she have the news she so desperately wants or will she go down for Leo King’s murder? After Gray Atkins recent return to court to finish up her case, it could go either way.

Later, Linda Carter and Shirley Carter talk about Gray and his recent odd behaviour, particularly when he kicked off with Linda. Are they beginning to guess that his version of events about Chantelle’s death is not all it seems?

Stacey Slater is red faced after being caught hiding under the desk in Ruby Allen’s office. She struggles to come up with an excuse as to what she was doing there. Expecting Ruby to kick off, Stacey is surprised when Ruby keeps her cool. She invites her to join the party for her and Stacey’s ex Martin Fowler. But it’s not long before things heat up between the two former friends and Martin is forced to step in!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8 pm.