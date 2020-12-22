EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox is in fear for her life!

Denise Fox is terrified of Lucas Johnson but Patrick Trueman comes to the rescue, Mick Carter confronts his fears, and Kush Kazemi is missing...

Denise Fox is terrified of Lucas Johnson in the hour-long New Year’s Day episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is still rattled by her encounter with her ex Lucas Johnson and is concerned that he’ll try to do something to her. Now that Kim Fox has come up with a plan to protect her, Patrick has gone along with the idea.

Patrick follows through with the plan to look after Denise but what he decides to do leaves him with an uneasy feeling. Has he done a deal with the devil and will it make things worse for Denise instead of better?

Meanwhile, Denise is spending some time with Jack Branning, who has been fantastically supportive over her recent fears. She shares a moment with him and reveals that she’s terrified of Lucas. Will Jack be able to make her feel safe?

After recent events have blown things wide open for Mick Carter, he prepares to face up to his deepest fears. He decides to confront things head on but when the time comes, will he be able to do it?

Stacey Slater, Kat Slater and Martin Fowler are all worried about Kush Kazemi. Not only has he gone awol, son Arthur Fowler is also missing! What has happened to them both?

Stuart Highway is in big trouble when he’s caught off guard by a detective and he’s hauled down the police station for questioning.

His brother Callum Highway wants to know what’s going on and demands that Stuart tell him the truth.

Stuart confesses to a frustrated Callum that he’s got himself in a bit of trouble with DI Thompson.

That’s the last thing that Callum needs and he finds himself in yet another very tricky situation!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm.