EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox terror over ghost from Christmas past!

EastEnders spoilers - Denise Fox is left horrified by an unwelcome visitor, an arrest is made but Ian Beale is still ill at ease and Mick Carter’s trauma continues

Denise Fox is stunned by a terrifying encounter in the hour-long Christmas Day episode of EastEnders (9.10 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is feeling full of festive spirit as she celebrates her first Christmas with son Raymond and the rest of the family. But her happiness is about to come crashing down around her ears when she sees her killer ex Lucas Johnson!

Not only is he out of prison and back in the Square, he has their daughter Chelsea Fox in tow.

Terrified, Denise returns home and tells Kim Fox and Patrick Trueman what just happened. There’s a knock at the door and a fearful Denise finds Chelsea outside. She desperately tries to warn her daughter how dangerous Lucas is.

While they’ve been talking, Kim notices that Patrick has disappeared. Is he about to do something stupid?

Ian Beale is still feeling afraid for his life as Christmas Day dawns in Albert Square. With his attacker still on the loose, he thinks he can put a stop to his fears. But it’s clear that one resident only wants one thing for Christmas… The end of Ian Beale! And the truth is set to come out…

As Ben Mitchell watches daughter Lexi Pearce open her Christmas presents, Ian bursts in. He accuses his vengeful brother of trying to murder him! But things aren’t over yet, as the police pay an unwelcome Christmas visit to Albert Square to make an arrest.

Who are they there for? Is it Ben, or have they got someone else in their sights…?

Meanwhile, Sharon Beale heads to the cemetery on Christmas Day to visit her beloved late son Dennis. Not knowing the truth about Ian’s part in Dennis’ death during the horrifying boat disaster, she allows him to go with her.

When it’s clear that Ian is so caught up in his own thoughts, she is frustrated and she sends him home so she can grieve alone.

Mick Carter takes young son Ollie Carter for Christmas lunch with mum Shirley Carter, aunt Tina Carter and widower Gray Atkins and his kids.

Despite the underlying worries and traumas, things seem to be going well. That is until Tina, in typical style, unwittingly makes a huge blunder. She gives Mick a framed photograph of the both of them with Mick’s abuser Katy Lewis standing outside the care home.

Mick stares in shock at the photo. Will he finally open up to his family?

In the Slater household, Stacey Slater is opening up her gift from ex-husband Martin Fowler. However, when she opens the package she’s pleasantly surprised by its contents.

Looking on, Martin is mortified when he realises he’s made a big mistake. Feeling too awkward to say anything, Martin grins and bears it.

But after going to the pub with Stacey and the Slaters, Martin is stunned when a loved up Stacey leans in for a lingering kiss! Will Martin respond?

EastEnders continues on BBC1.