EastEnders spoilers: Bitter Dotty Cotton makes HUGE threat

Dotty Cotton takes back control from a seriously worried Ian Beale. Meanwhile, Vinnie Panesar comes up with a plan for his future.

Dotty Cotton is not in the mood when new friend Vinny Panesar decides to wind her up about their bet over who can start their own business first. When he realises that she is preoccupied, he encourages her to open up. But will she tell him the truth about her big secret and will he find out about the explosive info she has on Ian Beale?

Dotty heads to Ian’s house and he tries to play it cool when she confronts him but she soon succeeds in winding him up. An uncomfortable Ian is rattled when a bitter Dotty makes a dangerous threat. Is his secret about to be revealed?

Meanwhile, Vinny has been ruminating on Dotty’s challenge about starting his own business and he puts together a plan.

