EastEnders Spoilers: FINAL REVENGE! Is this the end of Ian Beale?

EastEnders spoilers - Sharon Watts puts the final preparations in place to kill husband Ian Beale

It’s judgement day for Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) in tonight’s EastEnders on at 8.35 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) as his wife Sharon puts the finishing touches to her revenge plan.

Sharon has wanted Ian dead ever since discovering he left her precious son Denny to drown in a sinking boat last year. She enlisted the help Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to kill Ian off and Ian was viciously attacked on Christmas Day but survived it when Phil realised he was unable to kill his son’s brother in cold blood.

Sharon then decided she would have to do the job herself and came up with the idea of slowly poisoning her husband to death.

Tonight Sharon gets ready to indulge her husband in an especially deadly dinner. Could this be the very last meal Ian eats? And will Sharon finally have her killer revenge for her own son’s death?

Elsewhere there’s more drama for Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright) involving Mick’s daughter Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis).

EastEnders continues on Monday on BBC1 at 8pm