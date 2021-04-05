EastEnders spoilers: Frankie Lewis meets her sister!

Frankie Lewis comes face-to-face with Nancy Carter, Kush Kazemi goes missing and Keegan Butcher-Baker pulls in the crowds

Frankie Carter gets a surprise on her birthday in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Frankie Carter is touched when dad Mick Carter arranges a birthday party for her at The Vic. He gives her the card from her mum Katy Lewis that an angry Frankie chucked in the bin, as it has a cheque for £2,000 inside it!

Frankie, however, is incensed, claiming she refused to be bribed by her mum into forgiving her for what all the horrific abuse she committed when she worked at the care home.

At Frankie’s birthday party, Sharon Beale arrives with her newly found long lost brother Zack Hudson. Mick is taken aback by how easily Sharon can tell everyone about their connection.

When it’s clear everyone is happy for Sharon and not full of snidey remarks, Mick decides to pluck up the courage to be honest and reveal that Frankie is his daughter.

Just as Mick makes the announcement to the crowd of partygoers, a huge surprise walks through the door… It’s Mick and Linda Carter’s daughter Nancy!

What is she doing back from New Zealand, and where is her other half Tamwar Masood?

Whitney Dean is terrified after Kush Kazemi did a runner on her following his announcement that he’d arranged a surprise wedding. She knows that if he doesn’t turn up for his court appearance they are in a whole world of trouble.

After cornering Kush’s best mate Martin Fowler, Whitney finds out that he’s not heard from Kush, either. He reassures her, however, that he’s completely smitten with her and wouldn’t walk out on her.

Hoping for some good news, Whitney is flooded with relief when she gets home to find Kush waiting for her. Will they be able to sort things out?

Tiffany Butcher-Baker tells hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker that she’s set him up a social media page for his market stall. She suggests that he do a live stream showing him preparing food to bring in extra customers.

Later, Keegan and Tiff are taken aback when the stall attracts a huge queue of young women. They think it’s hilarious when they realise what happened…

Tiff started the live stream earlier than planned. When Keegan had a spill on his clothes he had to strip off to change and he was caught on camera in the buff!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.40 pm.