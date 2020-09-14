EastEnders spoilers: Will Gray Atkins confess the truth about Chantelle?

Gray Atkins faces the police, Stacey Slater returns causing trouble for Ruby Allen, and Phil Mitchell has questions for Callum Highway.

Gray Atkins is interviewed by the police in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Following the horrifying events that led to tragedy for Chantelle Atkins, her abusive hubby Gray Atkins is locked up in the police station. Gray has his interview with the police but what will he tell them about what happened about the fateful event?

Meanwhile, Chantelle’s parents, Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker, return from their holiday in Southend to the shock news about Chantelle and can hardly process the news. A distraught Mitch soon realises that something is not right between Kheerat Panesar and Gray. Will Kheerat tell Mitch what he knew about Chantelle’s plans to leave her husband?

Ruby Allen is still in a pickle over her finances over the mysterious bank transfers from her account. She’s finding it tough to convince the bank that it was nothing to do with her.

Wanting to keep things to herself, she continues to keep it secret from boyfriend Martin Fowler. But with the situation getting worse she eventually confesses that someone has stolen her identity. Later, it seems like there’s going to be more trouble in store for Ruby when her former best mate and Martin’s ex Stacey Slater returns to the Square!

Callum Highway is still in a dilemma over the offer from his boss DI Thompson as it will put him in a tricky position. Callum overhears Phil Mitchell talking to Mitchell family lawyer Ritchie about Callum’s boyfriend Ben Mitchell.

Later, Phil confronts Callum and demands to know if he knew anything about what Ben was up to. What will Callum say?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.35 pm.