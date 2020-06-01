EastEnders spoilers: Gray Atkins makes a shock discovery about Whitney!

Gray Atkins has new information on Whitney Dean, Ian Beale covers his guilt over Dennis Rickman’s death and Dotty Cotton can’t resist Peter Beale!

Gray Atkins is stunned when he finds out more about Whitney Dean’s past In Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean is struggling with her demons and, haunted by the night Leo King died, she ends up wandering the Square. When her solicitor Gray Atkins finds her he encourages her to come home with him so they can talk about her case.

Gray realises that Whitney’s past abusive relationships may help her cause. To find out more, he talks to Mick Carter and Linda Carter about Whitney’s marriage to their son Lee Carter. Gray takes notes when Linda reveals that a depressed Lee once hit Whitney.

Continuing to try to cover up his guilt over teenager Dennis Rickman’s death, Ian Beale arranges a memorial for him. Dennis’s grieving mum Sharon Mitchell, unaware of Ian’s involvement in Dennis demise, is touched by the effort Ian has put in. As Ian starts to do a speech at the memorial, he is overcome with emotion. Dennis’s stepdad Phil Mitchell turns up at the last minute and his touching speech leaves everyone with tears in their eyes. The tension between Sharon and Phil continues but can the couple meet halfway?

Peter Beale finds Dotty Cotton and asks her if she can fix his car for him. Still bitter and angry with the Beales, Dotty tells him she wants nothing to do with his family. Later, however, Dotty has a change of heart and tells him she’ll do the work – but he’ll have to agree to double the usual price. After fixing the car, Peter thanks Dotty. The romantic tension between them is still there and they share a kiss but Dotty pulls back and hurries away.

Also, Mick and Linda find a potential new home but are worried about using Phil’s dodgy money. Meanwhile, Keegan Butcher-Baker has a shock for his wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.