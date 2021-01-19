EastEnders spoilers: Gray Atkins plots his next move with Whitney!

EastEnders spoilers - How will Whitney react when Gray suggests she moves in with him!

Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander Smith) is slowly getting his claws into Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and comes up with a surprise proposition in tonight’s EastEnders on at 8.35pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Gray was seen convincing Whitney to abandon her plans to go on a date and instead spend a movie night at his with the kids. Tonight a hungover Whitney is cleaning up at Gray’s house having crashed out on the sofa after drinking too much wine.

As Whitney plays with the kids, Gray is pleased to see she’s fitting into the role perfectly.

Later on wife-abuser Gray, who was seen secretly murdering his spouse Chantelle when she announced she was leaving him, goes to the café where he bumps into David the divorce laywer and when David passes on his condolences over Chantelle’s death, the penny drops that Chantelle must have gone to David for divorce advice in the run up to her murder. How will Gray react?

Whitney is stunned when Gray later returns and announces he thinks she should move in permanently and that the two of them could have something special together! What will Whit’s response be?

Elsewhere, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) has offered Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) one of his flats to stay in so that he can secretly keep a very close eye on him.

Lucas arrives in the Square and he and his daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) wait for Jack but Chelsea is left feeling very tense when she spots someone she doesn’t want to see across the way. What exactly is Chelsea mixed up in? And has Lucas rumbled that all may not be quite as it seems?

Plus Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is a broken man after thinking his ex, Honey (Emma Barton) wanted to rekindle their relationship, only for her to announce that she has in fact started seeing Jay (Jamie Borthwick).

Billy snaps at Jay and angrily tells Lola (Danielle Harold) what’s been going on between Jay and Honey but he’s even more furious when he realises Lola already knew and has been in on the secret.

A raging Billy storms off. Lola tracks him down and tries to talk to him but when Billy catches sight of Jay he totally loses it!

What will Billy do next? And will Jay and Honey be forced to keep a very low profile!

EastEnders returns on BBC1 on Monday at 8pm