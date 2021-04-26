EastEnders spoilers: Has a missing Bailey Baker been found?

Bailey Baker is seen and her family are desperate to find her, Kat Slater stands up for Phil Mitchell and Bobby Beale’s secret is out!

A sighting of Bailey Baker brings hope for Karen and Mitch in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bailey Baker is still missing and her family are struggling to cope. Matters are being made worse by the fact that Karen Taylor is smarting over the gift hamper left on her doorstep. Denise Fox feels terrible that her kind gesture offended Karen, but when she tries to apologise, the family don’t want to know.

Determined to help Karen, Denise wonders what will make a real impact. When she sees Karen’s old boss from the launderette, Apostolos, it gives her an idea…

Later, Jack Branning gives Mitch Baker and Karen some much needed hope when he reveals that Bailey has been spotted.

Before they can question him further, Bailey’s brother Keegan Baker interrupts and tells them to get over to the Queen Vic right now. What will be revealed?

Meanwhile, under a lonely and deserted underpass, Bailey huddles inside a sleeping bag with her dog Banjo by her side…

Phil Mitchell is taken aback when he’s confronted by Callum Highway’s nan Vi Highway, who insists he take her for a drink now that their families are going to be related!

Kat Slater sees Phil talking to Vi and is fuming when Vi puts her foot in it yet again, making some choice comments that leave Phil seething.

After Phil storms off, Kat sits down next to Vi and gives her a piece of her mind. When Phil returns he’s grateful that Kat stuck up for him.

Bobby Beale serves brother Peter Beale and nan Kathy Beale at Walford East while Kathy’s trying to get hold of his uncle Ben Mitchell. But things are about to go rapidly downhill for Bobby when his date Dana turns up unexpectedly at the restaurant!

Bobby’s lies about who he really is and what he does for a living look set to unravel. Bobby confesses to Peter that he created a new identity for himself to give himself more confidence. What will Peter say?

Whitney Dean is getting ready to go to Dubai for the funeral of her late fiance Kush Kazemi. She’s nervous that she might be leaving boss Gray Atkins in a tricky situation as he’ll have no one to mind his kids.

When Whitney turns up at Gray’s house to confirm he’s made arrangements for minding the children, she is worried when he tells her that he has some bad news… What could it be?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.