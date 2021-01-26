EastEnders spoilers: Has Denise Fox been MURDERED by Lucas?

EastEnders spoilers - there are fears for Denise Fox when Lucas snaps and blood is found at the flat!

There are fears for Denise Fox (Diane Parish) in tonight’s EastEnders on at 7.35pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Denise was alarmed to discover her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) was planning a trip away with her killer father Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet).

However, tonight, as Chelsea waits in the taxi ready to depart, Lucas, who may have sensed that Chelsea is secretly plotting something, refuses to leave.

Denise hears a commotion and immediately assumes that Lucas has let their daughter down yet again.

A furious Denise hurries to confront Lucas but things quickly escalate and when Denise rants at Lucas and unleashes all the hurt and anger she’s been carrying for years, volatile Lucas SNAPS!

Meanwhile Chelsea is busy looking for her mum with the help of Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) but their search is interrupted when Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) arrives and says he thinks there’s been a serious incident at the flat and he’s seen blood.

Chelsea and Jack rush over to the flat and find the place in a complete state but with no sign of Lucas or Denise. What has happened to them and is Denise in terrible danger or even worse?

Elsewhere, broke Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is hurt when Jay (Jamie Borthwick) who’s now in a relationship with Honey, buys his kids new trainers. An upset Billy tells Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) he’s determined to get a new job, however when he has a trial shift at the call centre, things don’t go to plan.

A desperate Billy turns to Vinny and asks him about dealing drugs. Vinny agrees to help! Is Billy about to sink to new depths?

Meanwhile, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is increasingly worried about Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) and tells his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) that none of the pieces of the puzzle make sense. He’s stumped; was Sharon really responsible for Ian’s attack?

Plus, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) pleads with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to help her find her missing son, Ian (Adam Woodyatt), but Phil flatly refuses. However Phil soon has bigger worries to deal with when Sharon reveals exactly what she’s done!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8.35pm