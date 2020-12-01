EastEnders spoilers: Has Jack Branning nailed his suspect?

EastEnders spoilers - Jack Branning seems to be edging closer to finding the truth out about Ian Beale’s shocking attack but is he on the nose with his assumptions?

Jack Branning sets his sights on a new suspect in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jack Branning continues to lead the way on the investigation into Ian Beale’s shock attack. After Ian was left for dead on the Queen Victoria pub floor, his enemies went to ground, with some trying to cover their tracks…

Over recent weeks, Ian has given more than one person a reason to hate him, from double dealing the Panesar family and grassing up Phil Mitchell and Ben Mitchell, to cheating Max Branning. He’s also insulted Rainie Highway and Stuart Highway, betrayed sons Peter Beale and Bobby Beale and even stolen from Kathy Beale, his own mum!

Let alone, winding up Tina Carter over taking the pub from her brother Mick Carter and, of course, being secretly responsible for the death of Sharon Mitchell’s son Denny. Has she found out the truth?

After a week looking into possible suspects, the police identified someone who seemed to be top of the list and made an arrest. But Jack has an alternative suspect in his sights and he takes another resident in for questioning. As fellow police officer Callum Highway piles on the pressure, it looks like his line of enquiry could be striking closer to home. Have they solved the case already or is the truth yet to come out?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday.