EastEnders spoilers: Has someone killed Ian Beale?

EastEnders spoilers - Ian Beale is left for dead on the floor of the Queen Victoria pub but with so many of the local residents out to get him, who was his attacker?

Ian Beale is rushed to hospital following a vicious assault in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ian Beale is lying motionless on the floor of the Queen Victoria pub after being attacked by the mystery assailant! A figure sneaks away from the scene of the crime, leaving Ian for dead, and they slip out of the Queen Vic unnoticed.

Meanwhile, Sharon Watts is across the Square picking up her little baby Albie Watts from Karen Taylor’s, who has been happily spending time with her young grandson. Heading back from Karen’s, Sharon enters the Queen Vic, oblivious to what she’s about to find. When she sees Ian lying prostrate on the floor she is horrified. Fearful for his life, she calls Ian’s mum Kathy Beale, who immediately runs over to help her son.

The pair attempt to find a pulse and when they can’t find one they are in a flat panic. After calling for an ambulance, they wait on tenterhooks for it to arrive. When the paramedics turn up, Sharon and Kathy watch, terrified, as Ian is loaded into the ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

As soon as Ian is taken away, the police also arrive at the Queen Victoria to investigate how Ian came to be in such a bad way. It is very clear that he was attacked by someone but the question is who? Ian Beale has more than one enemy on the Square, especially after his recent antics. But who would go as far as attempted murder?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.