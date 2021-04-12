EastEnders spoilers: Heartbreak for Kush Kuzemi and Whitney Dean?

Kush Kazemi and Whitney Dean have a decision to make, Mick Carter plays peacemaker with his daughters, and Sonia Fowler has some bombshell news.

There’s trouble ahead for Kush Kazemi and Whitney Dean in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kush Kazemi has a huge decision to make following his court appearance the previous week. The normally law abiding market trader was up in front of a judge to make a plea on the burglary he committed with Kat Slater and the Mitchells.

As well as making a pact with the Mitchell family about taking the rap for the whole deal, Kush had a whole lot of other things on his plate. Now very much with Whitney Dean, he shocked her with plans for a last minute surprise wedding.

But with Kush looking at being put away for a long time for Phil Mitchell and Ben Mitchell’s crimes, Kush was pushed to take drastic action…

Kush and Whitney realise that they need to make some decisions about their future. After a heart-to-heart they set a plan in motion. But will the two lovebirds get their happy ever after they deserve or will their story end in heartbreak…?

Mick Carter is concerned that daughters Frankie Lewis and Nancy Carter have not taken to being newly-found sisters. After Nancy’s surprise return to Albert Square things have been pretty fraught between the pair.

In a bid to get them to bond, Mick decides to go old school and gets out some board games! Will a round or two of Monopoly or Cluedo be enough to get the girls talking?

Sonia Fowler is still wielding the bat she used to fend off Tiffany Butcher-Baker’s attacker Greg. She found Greg menacing Tiff in their house, accusing the nightclub worker of scamming him out of money.

Not wanting to mess with Sonia, Greg does a runner. But Sonia is still raging. She confronts Tiff and demands to know what’s going on, threatening to call her mum Bianca Butcher.

Feeling backed into a corner, Tiff and fellow conspirator Dotty Cotton admit that they’ve been overcharging punters in the club.

Sonia is less than impressed, leaving an awkward Dotty with the feeling that Sonia is not going to take too kindly to her other news. Can she break it to her that Tiff and her hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker have moved in?

But there’s a shock in store for Dotty when Sonia drops a bombshell… What has she got to tell her?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.