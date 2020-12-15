EastEnders spoilers: Honey Mitchell kisses Jay Mitchell!

EastEnders spoilers - Honey Mitchell and Jay Mitchell share a smooch, Ian Beale feels under attack, and Max Branning makes Linda Carter a shock offer

Honey Mitchell and Jay Mitchell share a surprise kiss in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Honey Mitchell is in a flurry of nerves as she prepares for her big Christmas community event.

She gathers everyone together to get things set up but disaster strikes when she discovers that the refrigerator is broken! Despondent, Honey fears that there is no way she can go ahead with the festivities without the food they need.

When Jay Mitchell sees how upset Honey is, he is determined to help her out. He plays the knight in shining armour by booking a team of caterers, who arrive just in the nick of time.

The event is a huge success and everyone enjoys themselves. Giddy with how well things are going, Honey and Jay celebrate together. One thing soon leads to another and they share a kiss!

But there’s trouble in store as Honey’s ex Billy Mitchell has just walked in and seen everything!

Ian Beale and Sharon Beale get a visit from DCI Arthurs, who has some news for Ian. They are filled with relief when they learn that Tina Carter has been taken into the police station for questioning.

Ian hopes that he can rest easy with her locked up. However, it’s not long before there’s a terrifying incident at home, leaving Ian shaken. He is getting desperate now, realising that if he’s not protected in his own home then nowhere is safe for him.

Furious, Sharon and Ian storm over to Gray Atkins to confront Tina about the incident. Will they believe her when she insists that the latest threat was nothing to do with her?

Max Branning is forging ahead with his plans for a bright new future. With Linda Carter’s marriage seemingly over, he’s hopeful it’s left the way clear for him and he makes Linda a surprising offer.

Is she willing to stake her own future on Max or is he wrong about how things are between them?

Also, Karen Taylor is struggling with her grief over losing daughter Chantelle Atkins to a seemingly freak accident earlier in the year. Not knowing, of course, who was really behind it…

The festive season has only brought home to her how much she is missing her daughter. Feeling unable to deal with her first Christmas without Chantelle, Karen makes a big decision…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at the later time of 8.15 pm