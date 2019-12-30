EastEnders spoilers: Who is Honey Mitchell kissing?!

Honey Mitchell sets her sights on a new man, Linda Carter is hiding something, and Max Branning fears he's losing Ruby Allen.

Honey Mitchell makes a play for an unexpected person in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8:00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s New Year’s Eve on Albert Square and Honey Mitchell reluctantly agrees to join the fun at Karen Taylor’s New Year’s Eve party. Karen has been left in charge of daughter Chantelle Atkins’ house while she’s away on a honeymoon with hubby Gray Atkins.

Relishing having the house to herself, Karen is determined to host the mother of all New Year’s Eve celebrations, rivalling Ruby Allen’s ‘80s-themed party at the E20. Newly single Honey is not in the party mood, despite the support from ex-hubby Billy Mitchell. When he notices that she’s feeling down and checks in to see if she’s okay, Honey takes him by surprise – with a kiss!

In the Queen Vic, landlady Linda Carter is struggling to cope with the events of Christmas Day. Unable to talk truthfully to husband Mick Carter, she continues to lie about what really happened. Already under strain from Linda’s drinking, Mick feels utterly helpless. It’s obvious that she’s hiding something from him as she heads over to Karen’s party at Chantelle’s house, determined to celebrate the New Year.

Max Branning is still feeling on shaky ground in his relationship with younger woman Ruby Allen. Unused to being on the back foot where women are concerned, Max is finding Ruby’s casual approach unsettling.

In a bid to make Ruby jealous and get back some control, he pretends that he’s been invited to a New Year’s Eve party by another woman. Will his lie prompt Ruby into keeping him close or will his plan backfire?

Also, Mitch Baker picks up on the tension between daughter Chantelle and her hubby Gray before they leave on their honeymoon. Louise Mitchell wrestles with her conscience following the shocking events over Christmas.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on New Year’s Eve at 7:30pm.