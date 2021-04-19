EastEnders spoilers: Honey Mitchell makes a shocking discovery

Something doesn't add up for Honey Mitchell when she takes Janet to a photoshoot...

Honey Mitchell is suspicious of Billy’s new love interest in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders at 7.35pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Honey Mitchell takes daughter Janet to a photoshoot, but afterwards she’s upset when Janet admits the other kids treated her like a baby.

As Honey comforts her daughter, she is cornered by Janet’s agent, Estelle.

Having asked Billy on a date the pervious day, Estelle is looking for Honey’s permission to go out with her ex… but will Honey agree?

Later some of the other mums are all talking about how much the children are getting paid for the shoot, and something doesn’t add up for Honey.

When she realises that Janet is getting paid less than everyone else, will Honey confront Estelle?

Linda’s shock discovery

Also, Linda notices that Nancy has left her coat behind at the Carter family picnic, but when she looks in the pocket she makes a shocking discovery.

Frankie is determined to find out what is bothering her new sister and decides to follow her.

Will she uncover more secrets?

Bailey hears some family secrets

Bailey realises that Karen and Mitch are struggling for cash and offers them some of her late mum’s money.

But Karen is adamant she won’t be taking it and gently turns Bailey down.

However, when Mitch and Karen later talk about the fact they can’t find work, they are oblivious to the fact Bailey is listening in.

How will the school girl react when she overhears Karen saying perhaps Bailey is better off fending for herself?

Is Mila cheating?

Elsewhere Kim is fuming that Mila is apparently cheating on Iqra and confides in Kathy about what she saw.

Kathy is adamant that there must be a simple explanation, but Kim isn’t having any of it and blurts out to Iqra that Mila is cheating.

How will Iqra react to the news?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.