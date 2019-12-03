EastEnders spoilers: Will Honey Mitchell FINALLY call out cheating Adam?

Honey Mitchell is pushed too far by love cheat Adam Bateman, Mick Carter launches the Wife Swap competition, and Denise Fox has rats!

Honey Mitchell is on to her cheating boyfriend Adam Bateman in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Despite months of having the wool pulled over her eyes, Honey Mitchell keeps her suspicions to herself when Adam gets out of plans with her. Meanwhile, Adam’s been lying to Iqra Ahmed in a bid to cover his tracks.

Although he thinks he’s being clever, a miserable Honey suspects he’s up to no good. She offers to help Mick Carter behind the bar at the Queen Vic as a way to distract herself from her romantic problems.

When Iqra asks Honey about Adam’s secretary ‘Sally’, however, a furious Honey’s suspicions are confirmed. Adam doesn’t even have a secretary! Later on, Adam joins Honey at the pub and she questions him about where he’s been. When he realises that she’s worked out his lies, he does his best to distract her. But after catching him getting flirty with another woman at the bar, she has had enough… Will Honey finally snap?

Mick Carter, meanwhile, is preparing for the pub’s ‘Ball and Change’ quiz. When he realises that Honey is upset he gives her some advice. The quiz kicks off but things soon start to go wrong… A frustrated Mick realises he never should have left the questions to mum Shirley Carter! Despite the false start, Mick manages to salvage the night, as the Wife Swap couples throw themselves into the competition.

Denise Fox is horrified when she finds out that there might be rats in her beauty salon. Desperate to get the situation under control, Denise insists that Sheree Trueman get it sorted. When she finds out how much money Sheree has spent getting the pest controllers in, however, she is furious. The two women are soon at loggerheads… Again!

Also, Max Branning makes a shock discovery, Louise Mitchell refuses to talk to mum Lisa Fowler. Mitch Baker is roped into helping Mick Carter impress his son’s teacher.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm