EastEnders spoilers: Ian Beale stands up to Dotty Cotton

Ian Beale hopes he’s had the last laugh over Dotty Cotton, Vinny Panesar thinks about his next move, and Linda Carter make a big decision.

Ian Beale fights against Dotty Cotton’s blackmail in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ian Beale has managed to get into the Arches after stealing mechanic Dotty Cotton’s keys from her bag. He destroys the voicemail message that has evidence that Ian locked Dennis Rickman in the cabin that ultimately led to Dennis drowning in the boat disaster.

Thinking he’s finally found thwarted blackmailer Dotty Cotton, he kicks her out. But Ian isn’t prepared for what happens next as Dotty claims she still has a dangerous card up her sleeve…

Vinny Panesar is miserable when a vindictive Dotty takes out her frustrations over what’s happened with Ian on him. It gives him pause for thought about his future and he asks club manager Ruby Allen for help. What will she say?

Linda Carter has a chat with her friend Sharon Mitchell about recent events. She suggests to husband Mick Carter that she stops working in the bar to avoid the temptation of alcohol. Billy Mitchell, however, has had a few drinks and he puts things in perspective for the couple.

Also, Chantelle Atkins throws herself in to working for the Panesar family at the call centre. Meanwhile, Bobby Beale has a huge crush on Dotty Cotton!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8 pm.