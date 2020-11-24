EastEnders spoilers: Ian Beale gets a death threat!

EastEnders spoilers - Ian Beale is in a perilous position, Tina Carter wants the Vic back for Mick Carter and Whitney Dean confronts Tiffany Butcher-Baker!

Ian Beale makes a dangerous mistake when he tries to take on Max Branning in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ian Beale is feeling prematurely smug, thinking he’s got one over on Max Branning. After seeing him locking lips with a married Linda Carter, he sees a way to get out of returning the money he stole from Max.

Sidling up to Max, Ian gleefully reveals that he saw him and Linda kissing. He insists that unless he stops his threats, everyone will find out, including Linda’s hubby Mick Carter! Furious with Ian, Max storms out but he’s not about to let Ian get the upper hand… In the Queen Vic, Ian tells Sharon Watts that they don’t need to worry about Max selling the pub, he’s sorted things.

But he’s soon reminded that ex-con Max is not the kind of man you cross! Max gives Ian a grim warning, insisting he give him back his money, or he’ll put him out of his misery. Shaken by Max’s threats, Ian watches Sharon do the banking and an idea forms. What is he planning?

Meanwhile, Tina Carter visits her nephew Mick and is heartbroken to find him despondent following his visit to his old care home. Not realising why Mick is so low, Tina resolves to help him, jumping to the wrong conclusions as usual. Assuming that he’s upset at not being landlord of the Queen Vic, she secretly vows to boot Ian out of the Vic for good and reclaim the pub!

Whitney Dean is in turmoil after discovering sister Tiffany Butcher-Baker’s plan to be a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart Highway. Enlisting Tiff’s uncle Jack Branning’s help, the pair tell Tiff and her husband Keegan Butcher-Baker that they need to talk to them. In the face of Tiff’s resolve, Whitney insists that there will be no happy ending. Not only that, Jack points out that it’s illegal for Rainie and Stuart to pay her to be a surrogate mother. Will Tiff be swayed by their words?

Also, DI Thompson is on the warpath after being put under review, blaming Callum Highway for not getting him the information he needs. Meanwhile, Bobby Beale prepares to announce the Lucy Beale award in a ceremony at the Queen Vic.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm