EastEnders spoilers: Ian Beale is left terrified by Max Branning!

Ian Beale takes Max Branning’s warning seriously, Mick Carter has a problem with Frankie Lewis and Denise Fox clashes with Phil Mitchell

Ian Beale faces Max Branning’s wrath in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ian Beale is still desperate to get his finances flowing again and he arranges a business meeting at home. Inviting Sharmaine from the council round to his, he hopes to impress with his skills and land a catering contract.

In his eagerness to gain Sharmaine’s confidence, she’s left uncomfortable when he goes overboard . The situation is rescued when son Bobby Beale turns up to help and reveals he’s keen to set up a ‘Lucy Beale Foundation’.

The meeting seems to have taken a better turn, until that is, Max Branning turns up… He’s found out from Linda Carter that Ian is having money troubles. Max angrily accuses Ian of stealing not only his business but his life savings. Ian is terrified when Max threatens to destroy him unless he gets his money back – with interest!

When Tina Carter is left looking after little Ollie Carter before school starts, new employee at the Prince Albert Frankie Lewis, entertains him. Finally Ollie’s dad Mick Carter arrives to take him to school but he’s surprised to see her taking photos of him. When he looks at photographer Frankie’s camera, he finds loads of snaps of Ollie and the Carter family. He warns Frankie to get rid of the photos as his wife Linda Carter will be worried about their privacy.

Isaac Baptiste is taken in for a meeting with the school over pupil Amy Branning’s claim that she saw him smoking weed. He is seriously worried that his career could be over. Phil Mitchell wastes no time in piling in on Isaac over his ‘drug-taking’. When Denise Fox sees what’s going on she wades in to stop it, reminding Phil that he’s not so innocent himself given his own druggie past. Will Denise’s outburst create even more enmity between the pair?

Also, Stuart Highway and Rainie Branning are looking forward to their impending wedding!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.