EastEnders spoilers: Is Callum Highway in danger from Phil Mitchell?

EastEnders spoilers - Callum Highway regrets his agreement to help out his boss DI Thompson, Whitney Dean makes a decision about her trial and Ash Panesar makes a discovery.

Callum Highway is put in a very tricky position in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway is feeling increasingly conflicted about his agreement to help boss DI Thompson bring down Phil Mitchell. When Thompson complains that the hidden listening device hasn’t given him any leads, Callum is horrified as he asks him to wear a wire.

Will he agree? Meeting up with Phil, Callum, who has led Phil to believe that he’s working for him in order to lure him in, tells him that he got nowhere trying to find anything on Raymond’s family. Instead, he cautiously offers to help Phil by seeing what the police have on his dodgy ‘contacts’. Will Phil take the bait?

Whitney Dean agrees to childmind Gray Atkins’ children while he’s working. With her trial about to start she is struggling to keep it together. Gray insists to a nervous Whitney that he won’t land her in it and he’ll continue to work on her case. Putting her own needs aside, Whitney insists that instead Gray needs to be at Chantelle’s funeral by the kids’ side.

Ash Panesar is stunned by the recent turn of events in the family. When she works out exactly what her mum Suki Panesar has done she is horrified by her betrayal. Will she call out her manipulative mother over her behaviour?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm