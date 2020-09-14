EastEnders spoilers: Is Martin Fowler still in love with Stacey?

Martin Fowler is confronted over his feelings for his ex, Amy Branning makes a damaging accusation against Isaac Baptiste and Gray Atkins gets some news.

Martin Fowler is put on the spot over his feelings for his ex Stacey Slater in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin Fowler is taken aback when girlfriend Ruby Allen asks him if he still has feelings for his ex-wife Stacey Slater. Insisting to Ruby that he and Stacey are well and truly over, Martin does his best to reassure her. Later, Martin sees Stacey but they end up arguing. Fed up with the drama, he insists on going away for a break with Ruby as they need a holiday.

Amy Branning refuses to go to school and Denise Fox suspects that it’s because of her crush on teacher Isaac Baptiste. When Denise brings it up with Amy, she’s instead left shocked when Amy tells her and her dad Jack Branning that she saw Isaac smoking weed!

Denise knows that Isaac found a bag of weed on the floor the day before but he insists that he got rid of it. Jack is unconvinced by Isaac’s claim, especially when he suggests hat Amy is stirring trouble because she’s got a crush on him.

Gray Atkins is back at home after being questioned by the police over wife Chantelle Atkins’ death. The police turn up on his doorstep and reveal that they have new information. What will this mean for Gray?

