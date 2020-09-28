EastEnders spoilers: Is Mick Carter Frankie’s dad?

EastEnders spoilers - Mick Carter doesn't suspect his world is about to be rocked!

Mick Carter finds out what Frankie Lewis really wants from the Carters in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter feels bad about not trusting his wife Linda Carter not to take a drink. Following the difficult night at The Albert Drag Bingo, Mick offers his apologies, not knowing that Linda has reason to feel guilty herself… Meanwhile, Mick is still feeling suspicious about Frankie Lewis’ intentions towards his family. When he discovers she’s looking after little Ollie Carter on her own he panics that something might happen.

Finding Frankie with Ollie in the park, he demands to know what her game is. Mick is completely stunned when Frankie drops a bombshell. She tells him that he is her dad!

Gray Atkins is barely keeping it together as he looks after the kids while working on Whitney’s upcoming trial. When his colleague at the law firm reveals that Whitney’s first hearing is the same day as Chantelle’s funeral, she says she’ll take him off the case. Guilty Gray pleads with her, insisting that he needs the work. Will he leave his children to face the funeral alone?

Suki Panesar is despairing over her boys, making it clear she has no time for son Kheerat Panesar’s upset over Chantelle Atkin’s death. When she discovers that her middle son Jags Panesar has blood on his jeans from youngest Vinny Panesar’s attack on Martin Fowler in the Minute Mart, she is concerned.

But after the police visit to say there are no leads on either the break in at the club or the attack, it sets her mind at rest. Later, Suki’s ire is stoked once again when Jags announces that he’s dating Habiba Ahmed! Less than impressed with her son’s choice of girlfriend she makes the ultimate betrayal…

Also, Phil Mitchell wants Callum Highway to help him find some information on his son Raymond’s adoptive family.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.