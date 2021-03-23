EastEnders spoilers: Is young Lily Slater in danger?

Lily Slater is found unconscious, Mick Carter struggles to get things right with Frankie Lewis and Sharon Beale eyes up a new business

Lily Slater terrifies her family after an apparent accident in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lily Slater is furious and upset that more isn’t being done to stop her mum Stacey Slater from going to prison. When she questions grandma Jean Slater, Lily is left even more frustrated, as Jean can’t give her any answers.

Will Mitchell feels bad for his friend, knowing her mum is facing jail. He invites her to his sister Janet Mitchell’s party in a bid to take her mind off things.

When Will reveals that after his mum Honey Mitchell had her accident, it brought his warring family together, Lily has an idea…

Later, the Slaters are discussing Stacey’s upcoming hearing when there’s a terrible crash. They rush into the hallway to find Lily at the bottom of the stairs, apparently unconscious! A horrified Stacey calls for an ambulance. Will Lily be okay?

Mick Carter offers to take Frankie Lewis out for another driving lesson, despite the hiccups with the previous day’s lesson. While they’re out Mick gets a call from the Independent Sexual Violence Advisor, Tom.

Feeling knocked off balance, Mick makes a flippant remark to Frankie, which leaves her angry. He later explains who was calling him but insists he doesn’t need Tom’s advice.

In the Queen Vic, Frankie is left upset when two girls she knows come into the pub and make some nasty remarks about Frankie’s abuser mum Katy Lewis. Furious that they’ve left his daughter upset, he kicks them out of the pub.

Frankie is left in a dark mood and Mick tries to comfort her, telling her not to take any notice of bullies. He’s taken aback when she reveals why she’s really upset… He couldn’t bring himself to tell the bullies that she is his daughter.

Will he be able to make things right?

Sharon Beale is putting into action her plan to reinvent herself and she looks on the internet for a business to buy. When she overhears Peter Beale talking about how much money there is in the fitness industry, it gives her an idea.

Later, Sharon talks to Peter about his personal training sessions. As she stands outside a gym that’s for sale, she contemplates what to do. Kim Fox tells Sharon that she’s got to be in it to win it! Realising Kim’s right, Sharon makes a call. Is this the new start she was after?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm