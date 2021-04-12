EastEnders spoilers: Isaac Baptiste makes a shock discovery!

Isaac Baptiste does some digging about his family’s past, Nancy Carter is behaving suspiciously and Bernie Taylor finds some romance

Isaac Baptiste discovers more about his brother in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Isaac Baptiste is intrigued when he overhears a conversation about his brother Paul Trueman – dad Patrick Trueman’s son – little knowing that he was murdered by a gangland hitman.

Later, Isaac is feeling edgy when Patrick’s stroke nurse turns up to answer any concerns about the trial that Patrick is thinking of embarking on.

Although Isaac encouraged his worried mum Sheree Trueman to let her husband make his own decisions about the trial, a concerned Isaac lands the nurse with a barrage of questions.

When Patrick formally agrees to take part in the trial, Isaac, unhappy with the nurse’s answers, is left fuming that Patrick is going ahead with it.

Still brooding about the snippets of information he’s learned about Paul, Isaac questions Kim Fox. She is hesitant to go into details but she does tell him that Paul was killed. Why is Isaac so curious?

Nancy Carter is still behaving strangely after her surprise return to Albert Square without husband Tamwar Masood. She is left frustrated when a mysterious delivery goes awol.

Later, Nancy’s mum Linda Carter asks her if she can look after her little brother Ollie Carter. She is taken aback when Nancy snaps at her that she doesn’t have the time.

When the mystery package finally arrives, Nancy seems overwhelmed with relief and she rushes to get it. Dad Mick Carter is curious, wondering what’s inside.

Will he find out?

Bernie Taylor is feeling sorry for herself after potential date Molly ended up having a go at her over her missing dog. But it seems things might not be over for Bernie and Molly just yet, as she turns up in Albert Square wanting to talk to her.

After tracking down Bernie, she apologises for going off on one, revealing she regrets how things were left. She even suggests that little Bailey Baker could look after dog Ziggy for the day.

Bernie is touched by Molly’s offer and the two girls happily watch Bailey and Ziggy playing. Molly asks Bernie out for coffee. Will she accept?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm