EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning accuses Denise Fox of cheating!

Jack Branning is suspicious that Denise Fox is up to no good, Ian Beale needs a way to get Max Branning his money, and Mick Carter is wary of Frankie Lewis

Jack Branning is concerned that Denise Fox is playing away in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jack Branning is out in the Square with daughter Amy Branning when they bump into her teacher Isaac Baptiste. Now that Isaac has been suspended from school pending an investigation, he is angry with Amy for making a claim that she caught him smoking weed.

Out of the blue, Jack furiously threatens Isaac, leaving Amy shocked. Concerned that Isaac could lose his job, she is left in a dilemma… Jack is still in a foul mood and the reason for his uncharacteristic behaviour soon becomes clear. With girlfriend Denise Fox seemingly keeping something from him he confronts her, asking her if she’s having an affair…

Ian Beale is distracted from looking through son Bobby Beale’s proposal for a Lucy Beale Foundation when he gets some news. With money worries still on his mind, he’s missed an appointment to see the solicitor with mum Kathy Beale to sort out their wills.

Insisting he’ll go to sign the will straight away, when he’s left with the documents he gets a shock… Ian later finds Max Branning and reassures him that he’ll pay back his debt in a few weeks time. But how is he planning to get the cash?

Frankie Lewis is after a full time job at The Prince Albert. Pub boss Kathy Beale has been pleased with her work so far but she sets Frankie a challenge and asks her to increase sales on a Friday evening.

After coming up with the idea of hosting a Drag Bingo night, Frankie impresses bar manager Tina Carter. When Tina ropes brother Mick Carter into helping behind the bar things are awkward. It’s clear Mick is still suspicious that Frankie is up to no good in some way, especially when she starts asking him questions about his family.

Also, Jags Panesar is stuck between his girlfriend’s demands and his mum’s anger. Meanwhile, Callum Highway is feeling rattled after dealing with a fatal car accident the previous week.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.30 pm.