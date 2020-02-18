EastEnders spoilers: A jailed Whitney Dean needs help!

Whitney Dean is stuck in prison but will Gray Atkins be the one to save her? Jean Slater makes a sweet offer to Daniel Cook

Whitney Dean is in a bad way after being locked up for murder in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean is struggling following her arrest after the terrifying events that saw her confronted by crazed stalker Leo King. When Chantelle Atkins finds out that Leo is dead and Whitney has been arrested, she is stunned.

Later, a worried Tiffany Butcher speaks to her stepsister, to check on how she’s doing. It’s clear that Whitney can’t cope and, worried that she has no one fighting her corner, Tiff asks Gray Atkins to defend her. Gray has a few reservations but when Tiffany pleads with him, he agrees to help Whitney out.

Jean Slater tries not to fuss over a dying Daniel Cook but she’s determined to do the best for him. When Daniel refuses to take seriously the reality of his situation, Jean is frustrated. After the nurse visits, she’s is alarmed to learn that Daniel’s hospice is closing. Daniel is touched when Jean insists that he move in with her instead.

Also, after the shocking boat party disaster some of Walford’s families are still in turmoil, while for others, lives have been changed forever…

