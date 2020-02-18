EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater has shock cancer news

Jean Slater is stunned after a visit to the hospital but she is worried about how it will affect her relationship with Daniel Cook

Jean Slater makes a bittersweet discovery in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The day of Jean Slater’s oncology appointment, she’s feeling overly anxious. When it looks like she’s going to try to get out of going to the hospital, Daniel Cook forces her to go. At the appointment, Jean is overwhelmed when she’s told the fantastic news that her MRI scan has come back clear of cancer.

Jean heads home to the Square. Although she’s delighted about her good news, she doesn’t want to tell Daniel following his promise that he’d wait to die until after she got her results. Pretending that she hasn’t got the result yet, Jean is horrified when Mo Harris lets slip to Daniel that Jean has been given the all clear.

A happy Daniel suggests to Jean they get some fresh air and they sit together in the Albert Square gardens. Leaving Daniel on the bench, Jean heads off to fetch him a drink. But when she returns she is stunned by what she finds…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at the later time of 8.30 pm.