EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater goes on the rampage!

Jean Slater causes chaos, Ruby Fowler has had enough of Martin’s kids and Isaac Baptiste is frustrated by mum Sheree Trueman’s controlling ways.

Jean Slater steals a van in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.10 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jean Slater and Mo Harris have been hired by Sharon Watts to clean her new gym. After seeing their work Sharon is fuming and has a go at them for doing a bad job.

Furious with Sharon calling them out, Jean takes her frustrations out on a delivery van. When the driver gets out, Jean clambers into the van and refuses to leave!

The horrified van driver insists that the police will be called. Instead of the threat forcing Jean to back down, she says bring it on!

Things are about to get a whole lot worse, however, when Jean starts up the van and crashes it. Mo is stunned. Will Jean be arrested?

Kush Kazemi is less than impressed that with Stacey Fowler away from the Square, his son Arthur Fowler has moved in with ex-step dad Martin Fowler and his duplicitous wife Ruby Fowler.

Ruby is also not overjoyed that she’s had all of Martin’s kids and step kids dumped on her. While at work, events take an alarming turn when Ruby sees something on her phone and rushes back home.

She arrives to find Stacey’s kids Lily Slater and Hope Fowler chopping up her late mum’s wedding dress. Appalled, Ruby insists that enough is enough and she wants a troublesome Lily out of her house.

Sheree Trueman can’t help meddling in her family’s lives and she has some words of warning for son Isaac Baptiste’s girlfriend Lola Pearce. Sheree insists that Lola keep news of Isaac’s condition from his dad Patrick Trueman, as she doesn’t want him upset. She also warns her not to break Isaac’s heart in case it makes him relapse.

After Sheree later forbids Patrick from taking part in a clinical trial for stroke medication, Isaac finds out that she’s been laying things on the line with Lola. Frustrated, he tells his interfering mum that if Patrick wants to go on the trial then it’s his decision – not hers.

Iqra Ahmed is horrified when Kim Fox blithely tells her that the romantic shoot of her and Mila has been posted online. Knowing that it could jeopardise things for Mila, she insists it’s taken down.

Breaking the news to Mila, Iqra is concerned when she freaks out. Lavishing her with apologies, Iqra is relieved when she calms down. But is she as fine as she’s making out?

Also, Sharon Beale bumps into Kheerat Panesar in the Minute Mart and they arrange to go for a drink.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.