EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater offers Stacey Slater a lifeline

Jean Slater reassures Stacey Slater over her future, Gray Atkins drives a wedge between Whitney Dean and Kush Kazemi, and Ben Mitchell takes revenge

Jean Slater is on a mission to help Stacey Slater in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jean Slater is feeling anxious ahead of daughter Stacey Slater’s appointment with the lawyer. She later catches up with Ruby Fowler and demands to know what she’s going to do.

Ruby tells a relieved Jean that she’ll call DS Barnes and drop the charges against Stacey.

Stacey is sitting down with the lawyer, who tells her that she can get the sentence down to six months if she pleads guilty to pushing Ruby down the stairs.

Jean bursts in and tells her that Ruby is dropping the case.

Surprised, Stacey wants to talk to Ruby herself but a panicky Jean tells her not to, insisting she needs to stay away from her.

At the club, Ruby leaves a message for DI Barnes saying she needs to talk.

Ruby and her husband Martin Fowler have an appointment with the doctor to talk about her fertility.

The couple are devastated when they learn that she seems to have endometriosis and it could have implications for her fertility in the future.

Kush Kazemi plans a day out with girlfriend Whitney Dean and his son Arthur Fowler to talk about his future. When he bumps into Whitney’s employer Gray Atkins, he tells him what he’s up to.

Gray advises Kush to talk to Arthur alone about his possible prison sentence. Whitney is left disappointed when Kush cancels their date but she is understanding. When she tells Gray that she’s available to look after his kids after all, Gray hides his triumph.

Later, Gray is shocked when he gets a call from the children’s school to say that there’s been trouble with his son Mack and a teacher will visit to talk to him.

Whitney offers a concerned Gray her support. He uses the opportunity to plant seeds of doubt in her mind about her relationship with Kush.

Also, Callum Highway is turning 30 and boyfriend Ben Mitchell and friend Lexi Pearce are determined to help him celebrate.

They set up a party so he can say goodbye to his twenties.

But is Ben about to ruin things for Callum when he helps Kheerat Panesar take revenge on the Minute Mart thief?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.35 pm.