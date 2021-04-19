There is more bad news heading for the Taylor/Baker family...

Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker get the shock of their lives in Friday’s episode of EastEnders at 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.

After Bailey overheard Karen Taylor and her dad Mitch Baker talking about their money worries, Bailey lied about the expensive space camp that she had won a place on.

She told her dad that winners of the competition had their expenses paid, relieving him of the pressure to come up with the cash.

However, she also lied that he didn’t have to come to the awards presentation because she was going with her school teacher Isaac.

Karen and Mich have no idea that Bailey has been fibbing to them and they get a shock the following morning.

As Karen gets all dressed up in a bid to look the part of a job interview, she has got high hopes that luck is on her side this time.

However, when Mitch goes to wake his daughter for school he gets the shock of a lifetime. What will he find?

Honey isn’t happy

Elsewhere, Tiff and Keegan are nervous ahead of their meeting with a bank manager and Honey is on the warpath.

She launches a tirade at Billy, telling him she will cancel Janet’s next photoshoot if he doesn’t resolve the money issue with Janet’s agent, Estelle.

She is still fuming after finding out from some other mums at a photoshoot that Janet was being paid less than the other children.

But will Billy confront his new love interest and do what is right for his daughter?

