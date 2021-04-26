EastEnders spoilers: Karen Taylor begs for Bailey’s return!

Karen Taylor records an appeal to find Bailey Baker, Callum Highway begs Ben Mitchell not to give up on them and Mick Carter gets some news...

Karen Taylor struggles during a press conference in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Karen Taylor is feeling frayed at the seams, as Bailey Baker is still missing.

It’s been days since Bailey went missing and in her misery, Karen lashes out, blaming her old boss for putting the family under financial pressure and causing Bailey to run away.

Policeman Jack Branning reminds Karen that they’ll be doing a press conference later to appeal for any news on Bailey’s whereabouts. Denise Fox tells Jack that they’ve been able to raise some money to help with the search and Jack hopes that the public will get behind them.

Karen records the appeal but it’s all too much for her and her fears get the better of her. When she later looks on the fundraising page, she’s gutted to find some nasty comments.

Already feeling guilty over struggling to provide for the family, Karen is angry when she finds a gift hamper has been left on her doorstep. Feeling helpless, she heads out into the Square. What is she intending to do?

Phil Mitchell is in the dark over why son Ben Mitchell seems to have fallen out with fiance Callum Highway, as Ben has made sure that Phil doesn’t find out that Callum turned grass!

Determined for the wedding to go ahead, Phil tells Callum to fix things with Ben – and pronto – as the ceremony is just around the corner!

Desperate to make things right, Callum tells Ben that he still loves him and wants to marry him. He reveals that he’ll be at the register office on Monday at the appointed time and he hopes that Ben will show up…

Meanwhile, following Linda’s ill-advised meddling in daughter Nancy Carter’s business, things are decidedly frosty between the pair.

Linda’s hubby Mick Carter has other things on his mind, however, when he’s called by his Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) Tom, who wants to meet up. Tom updates Mick on the upcoming trial of his childhood abuser Katy Lewis. Will it be bad news?

Sonia Fowler is celebrating her birthday but she’s not really in the mood for it. She does her best to fake a smile for Dotty Cotton.

When it’s clear her ex Martin Fowler is struggling to deal with his best mate Kush Kazemi’s death, Sonia really feels for him. She decides that she should go with him and Whitney Dean to Dubai where Kush is being buried.

Dotty is fuming that her cash is being spent on a plane ticket!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.05 pm.