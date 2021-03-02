EastEnders spoilers: Karen Taylor gets a date… With Lucas!

Karen Taylor is lured into an assignation with killer Lucas Johnson and Chelsea Fox is forced to defend her latest actions after a row with Jack Branning

Karen Taylor finds her head is turned by an unexpected stranger in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Karen Taylor is taken with a mysterious new man who comes into the launderette… Not realising he’s ex-con killer Lucas Johnson!

After leaving a flirty Karen in the launderette, Lucas finds daughter Chelsea Fox having a confrontation with Jack Branning. After hearing Chelsea telling Jack that he can’t resist her, Lucas accuses her of bullying Jack.

Insisting that if the drug smuggling goes wrong, her violent criminal ex Caleb will see her dead. By upping the emotional blackmail, it’s not hard for Chelsea to convince her dad to let her do things her way.

Lucas, however, reveals that he can’t believe how easy she finds it to lie. Frustrated, Chelsea hits back, saying after Monday they won’t have to see each other ever again.

After his run in with Chelsea, Lucas is left rattled. He goes to find Karen and asks her name. When she flirtily suggests they go out for a drink tomorrow night, Lucas readily agrees. He introduces himself not as ‘Lucas’ but as ‘Jordan’…

Is Karen unwittingly putting herself in danger?

Meanwhile, Kim Fox has set up her matchmaking service in The Albert and she asks Ash Panesar to come and talk to her. Peter Beale arrives and apologises to Ash for their interrupted date, asking her if they can try again.

A flirty Ash is more than willing to arrange another date and she and Peter end up in a passionate kiss.

Ash’s ex-girlfriend Iqra Ahmed turns up, just in time to see her ex kissing Peter. Kim quickly intervenes and encourages Iqra to turn her attention towards Mila.

With all the talk of dating, Ash points out to Peter that his brother Bobby Beale seems lonely.

After Peter insists that Bobby is really messed up, Ash spots Bobby quickly leaving. Mortified, Ash realises that Bobby heard their conversation.

Later, she tries to reassure Bobby, telling him that there’s someone for him, he just needs to be brave and put himself out there.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm